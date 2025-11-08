AGF Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,409 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.3% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $282,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

