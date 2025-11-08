AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,095 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $62,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,757,269.55. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $201.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.76 and its 200 day moving average is $376.65. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

