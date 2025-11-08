AGF Management Ltd. Sells 148,443 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,443 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $66,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.26.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

