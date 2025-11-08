AGF Management Ltd. Sells 17,764 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $61,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,681,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,208,000 after acquiring an additional 166,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,758 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,537,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,665,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 36.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,462,000 after purchasing an additional 421,279 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.80. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $136.28 and a one year high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

