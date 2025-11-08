AGF Management Ltd. Sells 225,104 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,104 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.2% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $253,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,492,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,407,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,984 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 101.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,037,000 after purchasing an additional 181,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE TD opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

