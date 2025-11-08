AGF Management Ltd. Sells 249,751 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,751 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $42,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FNCL opened at $74.78 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.