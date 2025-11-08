AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,644 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $143,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 34,541.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.64.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $445.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.54 and a 200 day moving average of $380.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

