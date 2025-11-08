AGF Management Ltd. Sells 488,927 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,927 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $214,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

