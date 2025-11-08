AGF Management Ltd. Sells 632,618 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 632,618 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $106,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

