AGF Management Ltd. Sells 748 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $68,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,530,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,030,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $761.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.50. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

