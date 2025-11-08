AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $46,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,666 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,466,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

OEF stock opened at $337.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

