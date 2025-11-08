AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $46,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,666 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,466,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%
OEF stock opened at $337.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $349.08.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.