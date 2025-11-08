Albany International Corporation $AIN Holdings Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Albany International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 52.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Albany International by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter. Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 54.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Albany International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AIN

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.