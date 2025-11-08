Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

