Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,229 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

