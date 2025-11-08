Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $955.46. The firm has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $799.97 and a 200 day moving average of $775.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

