Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,746 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.5% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $251.06 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.22.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
