Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

