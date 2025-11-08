Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VO opened at $289.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.41. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.