Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,671 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 117,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

