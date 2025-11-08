Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.