Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 5.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DFSV opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

