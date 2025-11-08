Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $668.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.11. The firm has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

