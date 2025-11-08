Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 2.0% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.97 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

