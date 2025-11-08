Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.6% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEHP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 449,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 232,759 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,921 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 27,929 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $299.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

