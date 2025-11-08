Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,991,000 after purchasing an additional 300,177 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,331,000 after buying an additional 165,770 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,332,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,499,000 after acquiring an additional 393,831 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

