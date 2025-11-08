Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 27,383 Shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 577,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 726.8% during the 1st quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

