Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $239.15 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

