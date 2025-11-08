Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $616.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $611.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.69. The company has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

