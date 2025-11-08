Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

