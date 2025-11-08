Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

