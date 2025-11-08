Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF $PWV

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8,414.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.