Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.34.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

