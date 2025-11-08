Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 475,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 75,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $67.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

