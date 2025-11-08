AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPBD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 414.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 179.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 107.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPBD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $43,448.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,790.55. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,373.29. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.