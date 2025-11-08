AlphaQuest LLC Has $28,000 Position in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 90.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 430,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $70.89 on Friday. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.88 million for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

