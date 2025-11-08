AlphaQuest LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. $FNKO

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,238 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $4,296,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $3,170,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 263,451 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Funko had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.The firm had revenue of $250.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Funko in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

