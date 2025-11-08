AlphaQuest LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $80.85 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $323.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.96 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073.22. The trade was a 96.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

