AlphaQuest LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

