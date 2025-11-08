AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,434,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,601,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 71.1% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 14,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 28,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 469,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $237.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $2,387,888.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,136,637.94. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

