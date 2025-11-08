AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,813,445,000 after acquiring an additional 382,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,727,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,148,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $153.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.