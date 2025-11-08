AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innodata Inc. $INOD

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Innodata by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Innodata by 22.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Innodata by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 2.90. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INOD shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Innodata from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

