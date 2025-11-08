AlphaQuest LLC Sells 34,698 Shares of Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Novavax by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 91,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.68. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The firm had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.