AlphaQuest LLC Sells 7,386 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,223,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,583,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after buying an additional 743,884 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 304.4% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,676,000 after buying an additional 501,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 0.55. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $13,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,287,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646,571.80. This represents a 6.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $504,262.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

