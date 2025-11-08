AlphaQuest LLC Sells 902 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 373,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.35.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

