AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 39,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of DORM opened at $134.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.31. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,531.79. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.