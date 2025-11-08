Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,272 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jones Trading began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $194.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.67.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The firm had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

