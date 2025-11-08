Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 682.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $375.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

