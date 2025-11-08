Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

