Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.3%

Dutch Bros stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Zacks Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.