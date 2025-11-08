Amalgamated Bank Buys 953 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,727,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 800,600 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,069,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

In related news, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $92,982.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,908.28. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Birchler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $609,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,076.42. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 924,789 shares of company stock worth $59,515,499. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

